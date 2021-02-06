Dreary weather lingers through the evening

Scattered showers linger overnight into the early morning hours, but most rain will be out of our area by the time most of us are getting our Sunday going. Temperatures start off in the mid to upper 40s away from the coast, where lows will be close to 50 degrees. Cloud cover sticks around for the first half of the day, with temperatures warming into the 50s by lunchtime. Clouds continue to clear during the afternoon with afternoon highs near 60 degrees.