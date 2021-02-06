SC reports 1,925 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,925 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 52 new confirmed deaths Saturday.
The report also included 216 probable new cases and 11 probable deaths attributable to COVID-19.
That brings the totals to 410,639 confirmed cases, 52,342 probable cases, 6,816 confirmed deaths and 795 probable deaths.
Saturday’s report tallied the results of 33,760 individual test results, of which 7.8% were positive.
