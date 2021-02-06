Statesboro Police investigates after 1 shot on Northside Drive East

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police are investigating after one person was shot at a fast-food restaurant Friday night.
Police say officers were dispatched to the Checkers on Northside Drive East around 8:51 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Investigators say several witnesses described an exchange between the victim and an unidentified male in a silver four door car. The man in the vehicle shot the victim then left the scene traveling towards Northside Drive East.
If you have information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact police. Please call the Statesboro Police Department at 912-764-9911.
