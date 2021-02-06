Vehicles hit by gunfire in the area of East 33rd, Grove streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shots-fired reported in Midtown Savannah.
Police say just before 5 p.m. Friday, a ShotSpotter report came in from the area of East 33rd and Grove streets. Police say several cars were hit by gunfire, but they were unoccupied, and no one was hurt.
According to police, a suspect car ran from the scene and crashed nearby. A suspect ran away from the car. Police are still looking for them.
If you have any information, please call Savannah Police.
