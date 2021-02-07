Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 2-7-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will build over the area tonight into Monday. We’ll see dry weather and warmer temps but increasing clouds Monday afternoon. Low pressure will move over the area Tuesday and trail a cold front that linger into Wednesday. This will brings lots of clouds with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The stalled front will lift north of the area Wednesday night before another cold front moves through Friday. Our weather remains very unsettled with rain chances everyday through Saturday. Cooler, drier air arrives Sunday
Tonight will be clear and chilly, lows 36-50.
Monday will be mostly sunny early then mostly cloudy, highs 56-67.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers overnight, lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 70.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers and storms, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs near 70.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 60s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers early, lows in the upper 30s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Tonight: NE winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Monday: NE winds at 10-15 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
