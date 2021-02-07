Dave Turley’s Sunday WX Forecast 2-7-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will build over the area tonight into Monday. We’ll see dry weather and warmer temps but increasing clouds Monday afternoon. Low pressure will move over the area Tuesday and trail a cold front that linger into Wednesday. This will brings lots of clouds with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The stalled front will lift north of the area Wednesday night before another cold front moves through Friday. Our weather remains very unsettled with rain chances everyday through Saturday. Cooler, drier air arrives Sunday