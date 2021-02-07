Savannah’s film industry is hoping to rebound in 2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s film industry is rebounding after it lost millions of dollars this past year due to the pandemic.
The Savannah Film Alliance says seeing film crews come to the Hostess City is a sign the industry is making a comeback.
Charles Bowen, founder of the Savannah Film Alliance says 2020 was actually on pace to be their busiest year ever, but the pandemic changed everything.
“COVID-19′s impact on the industry was catastrophic,” said Bowen.
Bowen says it left many out of work and the industry had to come together to find a way to safely make films. They have implemented protocols to keep everyone healthy.
Crews have implemented COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and constant testing are taking place on movie sets, things are looking up.
Film production crews have been cautiously returning to the Hostess City.
In fact, the feature film “Devotion” just wrapped up filming along parts of River Street and Factors Walk.
Bowen says Savannah took longer to rebound compared to other cities like Atlanta because of Savannah’s lack of sound stages.
“Now that we have been able to look across the country and see what techniques have been successful in avoiding COVID-19 transmissions, we’re able to now institute those locally and now we’re seeing the productions come back,” said Bowen.
As we continue to navigate through the pandemic, Bowen says the next couple of months may be busier than the last couple of years and the Savannah film industry is in for a very good 2021.
“We’re seeing that we’re starting to reclaim those productions that were lost because of the pandemic,” said Bowen. It may not reach $266 million again for 2021, but we’re well on the way back.”
