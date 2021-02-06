Sunshine returns Sunday, but more rain is on the horizon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scattered showers linger overnight into the early morning hours, a few downpours with lightning are even around!
Most rain will be out of our area by the time most of us are getting our Sunday going. Temperatures start off in the mid to upper 40s away from the coast, where lows will be close to 50 degrees. Cloud cover sticks around for the first half of the day, with temperatures warming into the 50s by lunchtime. Clouds continue to clear during the afternoon with afternoon highs near 60 degrees.
Tybee Tides: 1.0′ 10:43AM I 7.0′ 4:20PM I 0.5′ 10:50PM
Monday morning will be cooler, with inland lows in the mid 30, where frost is possible around sunrise. Savannah and its surrounding communities will drop to about 40 degrees, but afternoon highs rebound nicely to the lower 60s on Monday afternoon.
We enter an unsettled weather pattern as we head into the middle of the week. Scattered showers are possible late Monday into Tuesday morning, when morning lows will be in the lower 50s. Above average warmth also enters the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, with highs near 70 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Scattered showers are also possible on Wednesday, with morning temperatures in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s.
Warm weather continues Thursday with afternoon highs close to 70 degrees. Scattered afternoon showers are possible, along with a chance for thunderstorms during the afternoon into the early evening. Friday looks to be the wettest day out of the next week, as showers and thunderstorms will be around ahead of an approaching front. This front will move through Friday into Saturday, with the potential for some lingering showers Saturday morning.
Highs will only be in the 50s on Saturday with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s next Sunday morning. Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, alerting you to the dropping temperatures behind the cold front! As of right now, we do not have any wintry weather in our forecast for the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire! Stay tuned for updates.
