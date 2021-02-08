Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 2-8-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure remains over the area today before moving off the east coast tonight. We’ll see dry weather and warmer temps but increasing clouds all day. Low pressure will move over the area Tuesday and trail a cold front that linger into Wednesday. This will brings lots of clouds with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The stalled front will lift north of the area Wednesday night before another cold front moves through Friday. Our weather remains very unsettled with rain chances everyday through Saturday. Cooler, drier air expected to arrive Sunday.
Today will see increasing clouds and warmer temps, highs 62-67.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows 51-56.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs near 70.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the upper 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers early, lows in the mid 40s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, highs in the low 50s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: NE winds at 10-15 mph, seas 2-3 mph. Tonight: NE winds at 10-15 kts becoming east at 5-10 kts , seas 2-3 ft. Tuesday: NE winds at 5 kts becoming NW, seas 2-3 ft.
