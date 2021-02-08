Democratic Party of Ga. to discuss lawsuit filed against Gov. Kemp for 2018 cybercrime claim

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Democratic Party of Georgia is expected to discuss a lawsuit against Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
According to the Democratic Party, Gov. Kemp and his spokesperson Candice Broce are named in the suit over claims of “cybercrime” during the 2018 election. The suit was filed in November 2020.
In 2018, the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office – which was led at the time by then Secretary of State Brian Kemp – opened an investigation into the Democratic Party of Georgia after a reported failed attempt to hack the state’s voter registration system.
The claim was made just days before the 2018 election in Georgia. Gov. Kemp defeated his Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams, for the governor’s seat.
In a report in March 2020, Senior Assistant Attorney General Laura Pfister said the GBI investigated and found no evidence of a crime. She recommended the case be closed.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
