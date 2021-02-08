Ga. congressman responds to President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Both the U.S. House and Senate have passed the budget resolution for President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. Now, the House of Representatives will work on building the President’s bill.
When it comes to the budget resolution, Republicans in both the House and Senate stuck to party lines - all of them voting against the resolution.
WTOC spoke with Congressman Buddy Carter who represents Georgia’s 1st Congressional District. He says there are several reasons why Republicans are against this current plan. He says there are items included in this plan that does not relate to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rep. Carter says Republicans do not believe the push to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour should be part of the bill. He also says that the U.S. still has around a trillion dollars to use from the last relief package.
“I get it. I understand there are needs out there. There are people and businesses out there that are still hurting. That’s why a group of Republicans proposed an alternative bill that would specifically target the areas that need the help the most. And it’s much less than the current bill that they’re trying to ram through now,” said Congressman Carter, GA-R.
Lawmakers along both party lines agreed on several things last week, including who would be getting the proposed $1,400 stimulus checks. Republicans say the checks do not need to go into the hands of Americans with higher incomes. Democrats supported that.
