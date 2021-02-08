Georgia courts continue to prepare for jury trials as judicial emergency extended another month

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The latest news release sent along with the most recent judicial order from Georgia’s Supreme Court says assuming conditions improve, it is anticipated the next order in March will give local circuits discretion on whether or not to resume jury trials in state and superior courts.
Coastal Health District Health Director, Dr. Lawton Davis, said he’s been consulted by Chatham Superior Court Chief Judge Penny Haas Freesemann for months now, looking at ways to modify courtrooms to make them safer when jurors return.
Dr. Davis said it’s his hope case counts and community spread are reduced enough to allow trials to resume here next month.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a jury trial in Georgia. And a lot of people are waiting. But whether that will actually come to pass...you vaccinate more people we certainly hope that’s what will happen,” said Dr. Davis.
Dr. Davis had this to say when asked what he would tell potential jurors summoned to participate in a trial who might be nervous about doing so here in Chatham County.
“I think the courts in the entire judiciary system here has gone above and beyond in looking at things and trying to plan and make sure that everything is as safe as absolutely possible.”
And it’s not just here in Chatham County where that preparation is happening. Dr. Davis said he’s been in contact with courts in counties throughout the health district who are all making safety modifications in preparation for jury trials to resume, again, possibly as early as next month.
