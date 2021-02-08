Monday: Cold morning ahead of a gloomy work-week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! You’ll need a coat or jacket heading out the door. Temperatures are in the low to mid-30s in most communities. A few spots are colder than 32° well north and inland; closer to 40° southwest and along the coast.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms to near 60° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-60s with more afternoon clouds. A spotty shower, or two, is possible later in the day and the chance of rain increases tonight and Tuesday. Plan on much more cloudiness, at least spotty rain and mild afternoon temperatures around 70° Tuesday.
Periods of rain remain likely through Friday, ahead of a cold front. it does appear that some much cooler weather builds in this weekend. But, there is still quite a bit of uncertainty in just “how” cool we will get. Much colder air is likely to our north and west, but it’s progress into our area remains unknown.
Be alert to alterations to the weekend forecast over the next several days.
Enjoy your Monday,
Cutter
