Pooler woman’s belongs found in trash after eviction from extended stay hotel

“We recognize the pandemic has impacted both lodging guests and employees alike. The hospitality business is one of the hardest hit industries in the country. Even while working reduced hours and struggling to provide a living for our families, we strive to provide a clean, safe environment for our guests. We made every effort to accommodate Ms. Higgs and give her the opportunity to pay for her room and remain a guest of the hotel. Ms Higgs was asked the night before checkout if she intended to extend her stay and pay for additional nights. She was notified again the next morning and received multiple calls on the day of checkout. She had every opportunity to try and work something out. If she had bothered to contact the hotel and asked for an opportunity to work something out, we would have gladly complied. Instead she chose to use vulgar, insulting language As you know, this is an extended stay hotel and guests often travel with much more than a suitcase. Unfortunately our hotel does not have storage space for abandoned personal belongings. Since Ms. Higgs did not return to pick up her belongings we made the decision to discard the items as noted in our registration contract. In retrospect, perhaps we could have moved the items to another area or called the police and asked what to do with the abandoned items. We understand that Ms. Higgs retrieved her belongings and are sorry if our actions seemed harsh.”