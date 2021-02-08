Proposal to expand tax credits for Ga. PPE makers

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia businesses that make masks, hand sanitizer and other things to protect us from COVID-19 could get more help. Lawmakers could extend some tax credits that started last year.
A Statesboro pharmacist who turned his backroom into a hand sanitizer factory says he’s glad to see some assistance offered to those who stepped up during the pandemic to do whatever they could to help.
Ben Ross and his staff use a ten gallon cooler to compound the elements used to make sanitizer. They’ve made thousands of gallons since they got government waivers at the start of the pandemic to make their own during the shortage.
“We had curveball after curveball thrown at us and we had to change our business model. We had to change how we did things,” Ross, with Forest Heights Pharmacy, said.
They’ve barely covered their cost to make it but have sold it in quantities large and small to help the community.
“It was all-hands on deck. My staff really answered the call. We were coming in early and staying late.”
A proposal in Atlanta would expand the tax credits given to Georgia companies make sanitizer and other PPE. One aspect offers a $1,250 tax credit per new job created.
Ross says they’ve done their work with existing staff but he’s glad that credit is there for those who’ve added positions and salaries during this time. He says businesses who’re looking out for people should get some sort of help, as they help others.
He also hopes more Georgia consumers will look at labels to find and buy more in-state products.
