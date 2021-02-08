Savannah bar set to defend ability to sell alcohol at upcoming council meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah business will have to defend its ability to hold a liquor license at this week’s city council meeting.
The Tree House will be the subject of a show cause hearing, this after having their ability to sell alcohol suspended following several incidents, according to a Savannah alderman.
The alderman over the district told WTOC the fatal shooting that happened at the Tree House just a few hours into the new year was the breaking point that led the city to put the business under a microscope.
Alderman Detric Leggett said an ensuing investigation highlighted other issues that have happened at the Tree House, and that led to the businesses alcohol license being suspended.
So now council will hear out the business owner, as well as SPD’s Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit investigators to determine what’s next for the liquor license.
Alderman Leggett said they have a number of options that don’t all lead to the license being revoked, and that it’s Council’s job to hear everyone out.
“As the alderman for the 2nd District, I want to make sure that all parties are being represented well, all parties are going to have their say. And you’re not just going to close it down and says, no, we’re not going to give them a second chance. We’re going to give them the opportunity to come back with a better plan,” said Leggett.
At this point the alderman said he’s not sure at this point how votes will go on the matter.
