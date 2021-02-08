Savannah celebrates a socially distanced Super Bowl

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Super Bowl LV was like no other, as it was the first one during a global pandemic.
Restaurants had to prepare for an increase in orders, and sports fans had to find other ways to watch the game.
But for one restaurant owner and a few sports fans I spoke to this year’s Super Bowl was a sense of normalcy for them.
The sights and sounds of Super Bowl LV.
Some local restaurants were waiting for this day, like Kool Vibes Pizza and Wings off Montgomery Street which opened during the pandemic.
“Some people think it’s a little crazy to open a business in the middle of a pandemic, but it’s been increasing, thankfully,” said Wendy Bennett, a co-owner of Kool Vibes.
Owners Wendy and James Bennett geared up for a rush of takeout orders, as he says some people might not be comfortable eating in just yet.
“We’ve got everything prepared, a lot of wings and everything for our famous oxtail pizza. We’re prepped and ready to go,” said James Bennett.
The restaurant had several orders through food delivery services, such as DoorDash, coming in hours before the game.
“Alright, alright. That looks right.”
DoorDash driver Angelique Brown says orders were slow in the morning, but started picking up closer to game time.
To help with the increase in takeout orders, Brown says DoorDash is offering monetary incentives to drivers.
“The orders are high. They’re like $13 an hour, so you better get them right now!” said Angelique Brown, a DoorDash driver. “You get $13 an hour, or $20, depending on how many orders you catch an hour.”
And the biggest change of this year’s Super Bowl is how sports fans would watch the game.
“I’m usually at somebody’s crowded Super Bowl party, out in Pooler or like somewhere, with a bunch of chicken wings and alcohol and stuff like that,” said sports fan Chris Williams.
While the CDC suggested watching the football game with people in your household, Chris Williams opted to watch it at his improv group’s theatre where he and his two friends could stay socially distant while wearing masks.
“We could just chill out, order some pizza, bring a dog in here,” said Williams.
Although many traditions look different now due to the pandemic, Super Bowl Sunday is a sense of normalcy for some.
“It’s really cool that they’re still playing and being safe and all that,” said Williams.
WTOC checked in with the owner of Kool Vibes Pizza and Wings and he says the restaurant made more money today than on normal Sundays, which he tells me is welcoming news for a small business in the middle of a pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.