SC reports 1,500+ new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,510 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 new confirmed deaths Monday. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 8, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 2:07 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,510 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 new confirmed deaths Monday.

The report also included 83 probable new cases and seven probable deaths attributable to COVID-19.

That brings the totals to 414,573 confirmed cases, 53,830 probable cases, 6,881 confirmed deaths and 809 probable deaths.

Monday’s report tallied the results of 31,266 individual test results, of which 7% were positive.

