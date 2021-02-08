SC reports 1,500+ new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,510 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 new confirmed deaths Monday.
The report also included 83 probable new cases and seven probable deaths attributable to COVID-19.
That brings the totals to 414,573 confirmed cases, 53,830 probable cases, 6,881 confirmed deaths and 809 probable deaths.
Monday’s report tallied the results of 31,266 individual test results, of which 7% were positive.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.