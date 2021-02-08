Suspect arrested for firing shots at occupied vehicle on Kentucky Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has arrested a suspect for firing shots at an occupied vehicle on Feb. 4.
According to police, 18-year-old Jamir Rashad Lewis was arrested on Feb. 5 on two counts of aggravated assault.
According to police, a female victim was driving on Kentucky Avenue around 12:50 a.m. when a vehicle made a sudden stop in front of her. An occupant in the other vehicle fired multiple shots at her vehicle and then sped from the scene.
Detectives identified Lewis as the suspect, who stated he fired a gun at the victim’s vehicle because he thought it was following him.
The victim and suspect have no known connections, according to police.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or any other violent crime incident should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeAtoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.
