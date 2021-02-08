WTOC sits down with Savannah Mayor Van Johnson

“We need to insist that our businesses care about their employees and care about their customers to insist on mask-wearing,” said Johnson. “Which is why I have continuously called on Governor Kemp to require a mask in private facilities. I don’t think that is a hard deal to make. He’s already said that he strongly recommends masks. I’m just asking for him to mandate it. This type of bipolar activity confuses people because in the public space they are requiring masks and in the private spaces it’s up to people to decide one way or another. This is not the time for politics.”