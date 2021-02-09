Celebrating Black History Month: Chapel of Ease

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Historic sites across the Lowcountry tell the story of Gullah Geechee people. '
Queen Quet Goodwine, Chieftess and Head of State for the Gullah/Geechee Nation taught our Brian Byers about one of those sites, the Chapel of Ease on St. Helena Island.
She said the building is notable as an example of tabby architecture. Tabby is made of shells, sand, limes and water in equal parts.
“Many people come to it and don’t even realize what it is,” Goodwine said. “Or they don’t recognize whose handprints are right amidst those shells. The same hands that had to go out there and pick the oyster. The ones that shucked the oysters. They were the ones that knew how to recycle it before we had the word ‘recycling.’”
The Chapel of Ease was built by enslaved Gullah/Geechee people in 1740, but Queen Quet says the same people who built it were forbidden from worshipping inside.
“Where did they worship? Outside the windows.”
You can visit the Chapel of Ease on St. Helena Island as well as the Penn Center to learn more about American Black History and its impact on the Lowcountry.
To learn more about parking, hours, and admission costs at the Penn Center, click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.