COVID precautions in place for this year’s Another Bloomin’ Festival

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Organizers of Metter’s “Another Bloomin’ Festival” say they’re already putting precautions and protocols in place to hold the festival as safely as possible.
Crowds and concerns for COVID-19 prompted them to cancel the festival last year. But the festival committee says they’ve been watching local case numbers as well as the hundreds of people who’ve gotten vaccinations.
They plan to invite only half the number of vendors they usually have and put rules in place for the ones that they do invite.
“There’ll be multiple booth spaces in between more than normal. The vendors will have their items on the outside of their booth versus you coming inside them. You’ll walk around them,” said Victoria Gaitten, with the Metter-Candler County Chamber.
They’ll rearrange the times of some events in order to avoid overcrowding and will cancel some aspects, too.
She says this community is looking forward to having something in this park come Easter.
For more information on the festival, please click here.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.