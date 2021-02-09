Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 2-9-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A coastal trough will continue through daybreak Wednesday. Low pressure will move over the area today and trail a cold front that lingers into Wednesday. This will bring lots of clouds with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The stalled front will lift north of the area Wednesday night before another cold front moves through Friday. The front will stall to our south this into Saturday. Low pressure will develop along the front and move to our south and east into Monday. Our weather remains very unsettled with rain chances everyday.