Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 2-9-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A coastal trough will continue through daybreak Wednesday. Low pressure will move over the area today and trail a cold front that lingers into Wednesday. This will bring lots of clouds with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The stalled front will lift north of the area Wednesday night before another cold front moves through Friday. The front will stall to our south this into Saturday. Low pressure will develop along the front and move to our south and east into Monday. Our weather remains very unsettled with rain chances everyday.
Today will see lots of clouds and a 50% chance for rain mainly south of I16, highs 62-67.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 40% chance for a shower, lows 55-60.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Friday will be cloudy with an 80% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 60s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows near 50.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers early, lows in the upper 40s.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 50s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Today: W winds at 5-10 kts, seas 3-4 mph. Tonight: W winds at 5 kts becoming after midnight , seas 3-4 ft. Wednessday: NE winds at 5-10 kts, seas 2-3 ft.
