Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing kid near Westwood Heights

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 10-year-old.
According to the sheriff’s office, a 10-year-old boy was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Westwood Heights and Highway 21.
The sheriff’s office posted that the boy answers to the name Joshua. He stands 5-foot-4, weighs approximately 110 pounds and has dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue or black pants with a red stripe and red shoes.
If you see the juvenile, please call 911 or the Sheriff’s office at (912) 754-3449.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.