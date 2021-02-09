Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing kid near Westwood Heights

February 9, 2021

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 10-year-old.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 10-year-old boy was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Westwood Heights and Highway 21.

The sheriff’s office posted that the boy answers to the name Joshua. He stands 5-foot-4, weighs approximately 110 pounds and has dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue or black pants with a red stripe and red shoes.

If you see the juvenile, please call 911 or the Sheriff’s office at (912) 754-3449.

