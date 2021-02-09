Ga. Secretary of State’s Office launches investigation into former President Trump’s phone call

ATLANTA (CNN) - The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has launched an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the state’s election results.
That investigation includes questions about President Trump’s now infamous phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Jan. 2. A recording of the stunning one-hour call was made public.
Trump is heard urging Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn the state’s election results after he lost to then-president-elect Joe Biden.
Raffensperger - who is a Republican - adamantly defended the results and the integrity of Georgia’s voting system.
The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is also looking into the call and is expected to announce if criminal charges will be filed against Trump this month.
