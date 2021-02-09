How to Make Your Own Clam Pizza

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you make your own pizza, you can avoid the wait for delivery and also come up with your own unique style of pie. And clam pizza is about as unique as it gets.
Usually only available in places like New York City and Connecticut, you can make your own at home in minutes using just a few store-bought ingredients.
Just cover a pre-shaped pizza crust with about eight cloves of garlic that have been grated and simmered in olive oil for about 30 minutes. Over the garlic base, grate fresh Pecorino Romano and Parmesan cheese and spread two cans of clams that have been drained of any extra liquid.
Bake the pizza in a preheated 500-degree oven for eight or nine minutes before slicing. If you use a pizza stone that has been placed in the oven several minutes before the pizza, the bottom of the crust will be nice and crispy and simulate the thin-crust style clam pizza should have.
