Live Oak Libraries Offer Educational Resources for Black History Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you want to learn more about our nation’s history this Black History Month, Live Oak Libraries has a full slate of activities and resources for you.
Of course, you can take part in reading challenges and read from a curated list of books. However, you and your kids can also watch “story time” videos, participate in quiz bowls, and pick up free craft kits from the library.
Organizers have even created a sort of field trip for you. They’ve compiled a list of historical markers in our area about African American history. You’re encouraged to get outside and explore safely by visiting them and posting with the hashtag “Celebrate Our Stories” or tagging Live Oak Public Library.
”It’s something that everyone can experience because it’s a time for everyone to really reflect on our shared past. So you learn a lot of stuff that you might don’t learn on a day to day basis,” Carnegie Branch Manager Cassie Jones said. “So being that Black History Month actually stands out in the calendar year, I hope that it kind of gives people a chance to focus on the positive things that’s happening and kind of just inspire everyone to build a better future.”
There’s even a competition for an added incentive. You can register for the “Black History Month Challenge” by clicking “connect” on the library’s web page. Complete the challenge by completing up to six activities. Once you do, you’ll be entered for the chance to win a prize! This is open to residents of Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties, and it’s all free.
