Man seriously injured in early-morning shooting on Edgewater Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating an early-morning shooting that seriously injured a man.
A shots fired indicator alerted officers to the 100 block of Edgewater Road around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. There they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
Roads were closed in the area but are now back open. However, the apartment complex entrance remains closed.
Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal by clicking here. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.
