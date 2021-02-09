Orders Close Wednesday for Sav. Culinary Institute’s Bake Sale

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Brioche is a delicious bread but can be challenging for home cooks to make because of the high-gluten flour and high-fat butter used in the recipe.
Chef Gearry Caudell demonstrated how to make the brioche rolls that will be available through the Savannah Technical College Culinary Department’s annual Sweetheart Sale. The sale also includes a variety of sweets for Valentine’s Day.
To see a menu and place an order, go to www.bistrosavior.com.
The order deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.