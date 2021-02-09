Remembering Dr. Ed Richards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A giant in the medical field has died.
Dr. Ed Richards was the medical director of the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer and Research Pavilion. Dr. Richards died suddenly on Saturday.
He began work at St. Joseph’s- Candler in 2012, specializing in treating pre-cancerous and cancerous conditions of the reproductive tract.
He was one of the top robotic GYN surgeons in the country. And, most importantly, a husband, father, grandfather.
He will be missed in the Savannah community.
