Savannah CARES Task Force to submit report after public input meetings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The public will soon see how their feedback could shape law enforcement policy in Savannah.
The Savannah Citizens Accountability and Review of Emergency Services, or CARES Task Force, has been holding outreach meetings. The final ones wrapped up over the weekend.
The group of volunteers have been meeting since July; first to review and recommend changes to Savannah Police’s use of force policy.
Savannah Mayor Van Johnson credited the group with expanding that mission to these meetings.
“For me, it was a matter of giving people the opportunity, and so I appreciate the CARES Task Force because these were volunteers. It was supposed to be a three hour tour so to speak. It was supposed to be 90 to 100 days, and they were so thorough in what they’ve done that it has gone on, and they wanted the opportunity to hear directly from the people. The engagement of the community was really the last piece. We provided the opportunity,” Mayor Johnson said.
The mayor thanked those who came forward to share their stories. Once the task force finishes their report, it will go to the mayor, city manager and police chief, then to city council and the community.
