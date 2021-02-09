Savannah Fire crews put out kitchen fire in unoccupied home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department says it responded to an early-morning kitchen fire on Savannah’s west side Tuesday.
Firefighters were dispatched to the report of a house fire in the 2100 Block of Margery Street just before 4 a.m. and discovered smoke coming from a single-story residence. Firefighters say the front door of the home was wide open and a fire was burning in the kitchen, but no one was home.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire but were unable to locate the resident.
