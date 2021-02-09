Savannah mayor says expansion of ShotSpotter tech needed around the city

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson addressed the issue of gun violence at Tuesday’s weekly briefing, specifically recent instances of multiple gunshots in Savannah neighborhoods.
The mayor said he’d like to see expansion of a technology the police department already uses to help officers target problem areas.
Mayor Johnson called the ShotSpotter technology a game changer for the police department when it comes to triangulating exact locations of gunfire, and getting officers on scene faster.
He also noted it allows police to look at gunfire trends and locations, serving as an investigative tool.
The technology has been used for years in Savannah’s downtown, and the city says it’s been a success.
WTOC asked Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter where an expansion of the ShotSpotter would be, and he said one of the highest priority areas they’re looking at right now is the southern part of the city.
Chief Minter said they want to move beyond just detecting gunfire though, they want to prevent it from happening in the first place.
“The bigger concern is, we understand ShotSpotter is a great technology for detecting gunfire. Our challenge is, we want to get to the point where we’re eliminating as much gunfire as possible in our community. Not just detecting it, but our goal is to eliminate it,” said Chief Minter. The Chief added lacking technology on Savannah’s south side has kept the department from expanding ShotSpotter there in the past.
Minter also said one discouraging challenge the department still faces is people sounding off about gunfire in their neighborhoods on social media, but not calling 911. He said that phone call tip also helps get officers on scene faster, potentially finding whoever is responsible.
