Savannah’s First Bryan Church dedicates stained glass window to late reverend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First Bryan Baptist Church in Savannah is considered one of the oldest Black churches in America. They’re celebrating 233 years of service.
As part of that celebration, the church dedicated a memorial window posthumously to the Reverend Edward Lamar Ellis, Jr.
Pastor Ellis was given the distinctive honor of having a window dedicated to him because he served well and longer than any previous pastor.
The artist who made the memorial window says the piece was no easy task and he’s proud to do it.
“I’m very honored that I was allowed to do this and had the opportunity to do this. He looked like a very kind man, he was very fun to paint,” said Jon Erickson, artist and owner of Aurora Stained Glass.
Pastor Ellis retired in 2010 after serving 26 years and became pastor emeritus.
