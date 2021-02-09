SC reports 1,300+ new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a drop both in the number of new COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths Tuesday.
DHEC said 1,327 new and 40 probable COVID-19 cases and four confirmed and no probable deaths were reported. All four figures are lower than those reported Monday.
That brings the totals to 416,073 confirmed cases, 54,238 probable cases, 6,885 confirmed deaths and 808 probable deaths.
Tuesday’s report tallied the results of 19,498 individual test results, of which 10.10% were positive. That percent-positive rate was up from Monday’s 7%.
