SCCPSS sets date for return to hybrid in-person learning plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has set a date to return to the hybrid learning plan.
The School Board approved a resolution earlier this month supporting the in-person option for parents during the second semester of this school year.
According to the school system, students identified as Least Independent Learners will return to in-person instruction on Feb. 17, and families will be contacted with information regarding your child’s schedule.
All other students who selected in-person instruction in the Second Semester In-Person Registration Survey conducted in December 2020 will return to class in their assigned cohort beginning Feb. 22.
The school district created second semester schedules for each in-person cohort.
The enclosed web links are provided for your convenience:
Please click here for more information from the school system.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.