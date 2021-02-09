Super Bowl Cocktails

By WTOC Staff | February 9, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 12:30 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re tired of reaching for a beer on gameday, try making one of these cocktails! Damion Allen, the bar manager at Oak 36 Bar + Kitchen, showed us how to make them:

Old Fashioned

  • 2 ounce American Whiskey
  • 1/4 ounce raw cane sweetener
  • 2 dashes Angostura bitters
  • 1 dash orange bitters
  • Orange peel
  • Luxardo Cherries
  • Stir over ice, and then serve over fresh ice.

Sensation

  • 2 ounces of Gin
  • 1/2 ounces Maraschino liqueur
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 5-10 mint leaves
  • Shake and serve

