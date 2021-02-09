Super Bowl Cocktails

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re tired of reaching for a beer on gameday, try making one of these cocktails! Damion Allen, the bar manager at Oak 36 Bar + Kitchen, showed us how to make them:
Old Fashioned
- 2 ounce American Whiskey
- 1/4 ounce raw cane sweetener
- 2 dashes Angostura bitters
- 1 dash orange bitters
- Orange peel
- Luxardo Cherries
- Stir over ice, and then serve over fresh ice.
Sensation
- 2 ounces of Gin
- 1/2 ounces Maraschino liqueur
- 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
- 5-10 mint leaves
- Shake and serve
