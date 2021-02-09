25th Gullah Celebration Underway

”The Gullah culture is still here. It didn’t go anywhere. And so people need to know that. People are still here. There are people who left the area for either education or work purposes, and they’ve come back to make whatever contribution they can,” Dr. Roselle Wilson, Chair of the Native Island Business and Community Affairs Association said. “Some of the ancestors if you will, the elders I’ll call them, are still here. And so in honor of them, people need to know that the Gullah culture was not erased. Black History Month. This is not just about Black History but its also American History.”