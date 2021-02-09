25th Gullah Celebration Underway

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The twenty-fifth annual Gullah Celebration is underway right now.
Usually the event happens on Hilton Head, but this year most of the events will be virtual.
The festival celebrates the Gullah community as well as their contributions to art, food and history. Events include a virtual gospel music series, an art exhibit, and cooking demos.
One of the event’s organizers says this tradition is crucial to educating residents about the Gullah culture as more new people move into the area.
”The Gullah culture is still here. It didn’t go anywhere. And so people need to know that. People are still here. There are people who left the area for either education or work purposes, and they’ve come back to make whatever contribution they can,” Dr. Roselle Wilson, Chair of the Native Island Business and Community Affairs Association said. “Some of the ancestors if you will, the elders I’ll call them, are still here. And so in honor of them, people need to know that the Gullah culture was not erased. Black History Month. This is not just about Black History but its also American History.”
The Gullah Celebration continues through the end of the month.
Most events are online, but there will be an art gallery at the Coastal Arts Center on Hilton Head. If you visit the gallery, attendance will be limited to 10 people, masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced. The work in the art gallery is also available to view and purchase online.
Admission varies based on the program. To see a full schedule of events, click here.
