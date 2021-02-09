Tuesday: Damp, gloomy weather returns in full-force

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a cloudy sky, it’s much warmer than yesterday morning. Dress for temperatures in the low to mid-50s through the morning commute.
While you’ll need fewer layers, you may need to grab the umbrella. Rain is building in from the west and a damp Tuesday is in the forecast. With persistent cloudy and damp weather around, the temperature warms into the lower 60s by noon and peaks in the mid and - possibly - upper 60s by mid-afternoon. Periods of rain taper off later this afternoon and evening before returning tonight.
Some evening and overnight dense fog is also possible.
Showers return Wednesday with afternoon temperatures, again, topping out in the 60s. A chance of rain lingers in the forecast through the weekend with our warmest temperatures occurring Thursday and Friday afternoons.
Rain could come with chilly temperatures this weekend into next week, but there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast; when it gets chilly, how chilly it gets, etc. But, bottom line... generally wet and gloomy weather is in the forecast through the weekend.
Have a great Tuesday,
Cutter
