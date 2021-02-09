Tybee Police arrest man after shots fired call

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating after a strange call Monday evening.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1600 block of Jones Avenue after a man allegedly shot at a woman during an argument. Both the suspect and victim had fled the scene once officers arrived.
Officers then found a man matching the suspect’s description, holding a handgun close to the scene.
Police say while talking to the man, he was uncooperative and tried to run away. He was then tackled by police and arrested.
The man is facing multiple charges, including Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Gun Near a Highway, Obstruction, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Reckless Conduct and Possession of a Concealed Weapon.
Moments after his arrest, the victim was found with no gunshot wounds. No other injuries have been reported.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with pictures, video or pertinent information in regards to this incident should contact Detective LeGuin at 912-786-5600 or tleguin@cityoftybee.org.
