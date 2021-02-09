U.S. Attorney for Southern District of Georgia announces resignation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Bobby Christine, announced he’s resigning from his position, effective today.
He was appointed to the post by former President Trump a little over three years ago, and since has led an office among the most productive in the nation in prosecuting violent crime.
It’s common when there’s a change in the White House for there to be turnover in U.S. Attorney’s offices across the country, since this is an appointed position.
Since November of 2017, Bobby Christine has been the chief federal prosecutor and law enforcement officer for the 43 counties of the Southern District of Georgia.
Over that time, Christine says he’s most proud of helping build up the cooperation between federal and local law enforcement agencies.
“That’s really been the secret sauce to driving the crime rates down across the spectrum in the Southern District,” U.S. Attorney Christine said.
Christine said while individual categories may increase time to time, the overall crime rate in every municipality in the 43-county district has gone down since 2017.
WTOC asked what projects or cases are in the works that he wishes he had more time to work on.
“The nature of federal prosecution is that if it’s in the pipeline I can’t really talk about it. But I think the community will know, and will know shortly. And I’m proud to have been there when we discovered these things and moved toward prosecution.”
Starting tomorrow, First Assistant U.S. Attorney David M. Estees will move into the acting U.S. Attorney role until a new head of office is appointed by the Biden Administration.
Christine said, “I told my staff today that I’m praying for whomever the new administration brings in as United States Attorney. Their goals are going to be the same. Their methods may or may not be the same, you know, reasonable minds can differ. But I am certain they will be proud Americans who are committed to making the District safer.”
Christine isn’t finished practicing law though. He’s returning to private practice in the Augusta area, focusing on cyber.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.