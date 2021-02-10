Beaufort Police Department working to lower racial discrepancies

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Last week, WTOC reported new Beaufort Police Department data revealed people of color were receiving half of all citations from police despite being the minority of the city’s population.
This week, the Beaufort Police Department says they are taking steps to try and make this data easier to understand and they hope these changes will combat racial inequalities they might not be aware of.
“We have to remain transparent, the citizens that we work for deserve to know every detail that we can provide. And this is our way of doing that,” Beaufort Police Chief Dale McDorman said.
The new reports will show separate tables for criminal citations and traffic citations.
“What we saw was there was some misunderstanding in what a citation was. So, we thought separating criminal versus traffic and giving that break down would make more sense.”
The police say this change was already in the plan.
“We promised this in July. It’s just coincidental that the task force publishes their report when they did.”
The change comes one week after the law-enforcement accountability task force published data showing people of color received half of the citations for the study time. Despite only making up about 35 percent of the population.
Police say there is a reason for that discrepancy: there are more people in the city than just the permanent residents.
“I don’t know that you can compare the number of citations to the population. Our bedroom population is 13,000, a little over 13,000. Our business or our service population during the day is closer to 60,000.”
Before now, the monthly report already showed demographics for citations including gender, race, and age. Splitting the citations into traffic and criminal will, police say, give them a clearer image of monthly activity and how their officers perform.
They say in the case of traffic citations, race should not have any impact.
“We are taught in the Academy usually before we even no who’s driving the vehicle to make a determination on whether or not we are going to write a ticket or warning,” said Joseph Dobbins, with Beaufort Police.
The police say the difference between criminal and traffic citations are imperative to clarifying data, criminal citations may not be up to the police but rather a store that calls in a shoplifting incident, while a traffic citation could be a result of speeding or an incident.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.