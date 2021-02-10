Business sign changes part of Blue Mile Project progress

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Drive along a stretch of South Main pretty soon and you’ll see more than a dozen large signs picked up and moved back on the property.
It signals the beginning of parts of the Blue Mile Project.
Signs that sit right next to the sidewalk will get uprooted to make way for wider sidewalks and streetscapes as part of the multi-million dollar revitalization plan. It’s designed to clean up drainage problems and make South Main more accessible for people to walk between downtown and the Georgia Southern campus.
The city officially notified 16 businesses that their signs must be moved.
“It hadn’t caught us out of the blue. We knew this was coming and knew we’d have to make some sacrifices,” business owner Stacy Underwood said.
He says the city has told him and others they have budgeted money to help subsidize the sign work. Stacy hasn’t heard specific numbers but says he’s glad they’re doing it.
“This neighborhood will be more attractive and will make people want to come here to shop and eat,” Underwood said. The first phase of the project could be finished Fall 2022. You could see some of the roadwork begin this summer.
