Chatham County Police and Phi Beta Sigma fraternity sign memorandum of understanding

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley and representatives of Phi Beta Sigma’s Tau Beta Sigma Chapter signed a memorandum of understanding today. The memorandum is part of an initiative by the chapter to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the African-American community.
Several Chatham County Police Department officers are members of the fraternity, and approached the department with the idea. The ultimate goal of the partnership is to foster a stronger and safer community.
The department and fraternity hope to work together to organize events including community forums, “Shop with a Cop” opportunities and law enforcement appreciation events.
“It’s my understanding that they have 75+ members here in Savannah. If they all know 5 people, do the math on that, and if we can connect with folks that they have relationships with and bring us together and talk through, even sometimes some difficult conversations about law enforcement and race and history in this country, how do we go forward, how do we do better, and my officers that are members of Phi Beta Sigma, can act as ambassadors for that, aren’t we all better served?” said Chief Hadley.
The Phi Beta Sigma fraternity was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1914.
