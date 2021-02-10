Community Champions: Congaree Foundation creating access to golf for Jasper Co. kids

“We’ve seeded the fairways and greens. We’ve hired a superintendent and I would say give us a year or two and this place will be in really good shape. I believe in the 1960s, Gary Player, Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus played an exhibition match here. And in fact, many local golfers have honed their games here at Sergeant Jasper, including Bryson Nimmer, who just finished college at Clemson. He learned to play here.”