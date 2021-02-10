Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 2-10-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area into Friday. This will bring lots of clouds with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The front will finally push south of the area Friday but stall just to our south through Saturday. Low pressure will develop along the front and move to our south and east into Monday. Another area of low pressure will impact us Tuesday. Our weather remains very unsettled with rain chances everyday.
Today will see lots of clouds and a 60% chance for showers, highs 59-70.
Tonight will be cloudy with a 40% chance for a shower, lows 56-60.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Friday will be cloudy with an 70% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, lows in the low 50s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 80% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 80% chance for showers early, lows in the upper 40s.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 80% chance for showers, highs near 60.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a a 50% chance for showers, lows in the upper 40s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the upper 50s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows in the mid 50s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the upper 60s.
COASTAL WATERS FORECAST: Dense Fog Advisory until 1pm. Today: NE winds at 5-10 kts, seas 1-3 mph. Tonight: NE winds at 5-10 kts diminishing to 5 kts, seas 2-3 ft. Thursday: SE winds at 5 kts, seas 1-2 ft.
