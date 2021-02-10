Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 2-10-2021

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger over the area into Friday. This will bring lots of clouds with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The front will finally push south of the area Friday but stall just to our south through Saturday. Low pressure will develop along the front and move to our south and east into Monday. Another area of low pressure will impact us Tuesday. Our weather remains very unsettled with rain chances everyday.