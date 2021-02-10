New Exhibit Focuses on Workforce at Historic Jekyll Island Club

”He was the foundational block of what turned into just a massive massive web of families and friends and relations that were the African American community here at Jekyll. And Charlie personally goes back, he was one of the individuals that was there before the club existed. He actually rowed some of those investors out in a rowboat to look at it before the club was there, and he would serve and work on the island his entire life until the club closed at the outbreak of World War II,” Director of Historical Resources Michael Scott said. “We feel whole about what we can say about his life, about his work out here in a way that you don’t always get when you’re doing historic research and you’re trying to tell stories of people whose records were not always necessarily kept.”