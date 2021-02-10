Savannah City Council considering ordinance to make standing in medians illegal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council will consider adopting an ordinance Thursday that will make standing on medians illegal. It would also ban panhandling toward drivers.
The city says the ordinance aims to keep people out of traffic and reduce accidents.
Last year, the Savannah Police Department recorded nearly one hundred pedestrian-related traffic accidents. If adopted, the city anticipates this ordinance will help reduce those numbers.
“I believe that we are addressing a significant community issue,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.
In addition to banning people from standing on these narrow strips separating busy lanes of traffic, the ordinance would also keep people from soliciting employment, business, or contributions from drivers.
“When people are in roadways, pedestrians, for reasons other than crossing, it poses a significant community danger not only to the pedestrian, but also to the driver,” Mayor Johnson said.
While the ordinance is meant to keep people from standing in medians for any reason, including to panhandle, the mayor added this ordinance is not meant to ban panhandling in areas that aren’t medians.
“People have the right to passively ask for help. And Savannahians are very gracious in helping,” Mayor Johnson said.
If the ordinance is adopted, a person could be ticketed. The mayor said the details of the penalty have yet to be worked out.
