SC reports 1,500+ new COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there was more than 1,500 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
DHEC reported 1,516 new and 251 probable COVID-19 cases and 39 confirmed and 10 probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 417,807 confirmed cases, 55,333 probable cases, 6,923 confirmed deaths and 819 probable deaths.
Wednesday’s report tallied the results of 18,983 individual test results, of which 12.5% were positive. That percent-positive rate was up for the second consecutive day. DHEC reported a 7% positive rate Monday and a 10.10% positive rate Tuesday.
