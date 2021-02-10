SCCPSS students and parents prepare to return to the classroom under hybrid plan

“Our plan is to bring our students back safely and to take into consideration the safety of course of our students and our staff and that it is our hope to be able to move to a five day in-person as long as all of the mitigation protocols are in place and we can do that safely and so this is our step to bring our students back to face-to-face in-person learning in a safe manner,” said Bernadette Ball-Oliver, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools.