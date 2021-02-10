SCCPSS students and parents prepare to return to the classroom under hybrid plan

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 12,000 Savannah-Chatham students will return to hybrid learning this month. District officials say they have contacted the least independent learners who will begin in-person learning on February 17. The remaining students will return February 22 in two cohorts for a 3-2 schedule.
Leaders in the Academic Affairs office say while classrooms and school buildings are ready for students’ return, they are preparing schedules, educating families about this new plan and also making calendars for the hybrid schedule.
Officials say they are currently reaching out to families to let them know which cohort their student is in and when they should report to their school building for in-person learning.
This new model has kids in a classroom three days a week, though these days will change week to week so they want to be sure families are prepared. Leaders say the hybrid model will operate similarly to what students remember from before the holiday break.
Students and teachers will use technology in the classroom as thousands of students elected to remain virtual full-time.
Parent Megan Bruner says this is less than ideal. She wants to see her student in class off the computer and in-person five days a week. But district leaders say this 3-2 hybrid model helps get them there while focusing on safety through the pandemic.
“I do feel like Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has not actually been listening to parents’ voices,” said Bruner. “I feel like they have done more to protect the lives of their teachers rather than worrying about the harsh effects of our students and I am just very disappointed in the way that everything has gone so far.”
“Our plan is to bring our students back safely and to take into consideration the safety of course of our students and our staff and that it is our hope to be able to move to a five day in-person as long as all of the mitigation protocols are in place and we can do that safely and so this is our step to bring our students back to face-to-face in-person learning in a safe manner,” said Bernadette Ball-Oliver, Associate Superintendent of Secondary Schools.
Leaders say when students return to SCCPSS buildings they will have to wear a mask, social distance and go through a COVID screening for safety.
Officials say they are still working to talk with families about their plan, but if you have questions or concerns the best thing to do is contact your child’s school.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.