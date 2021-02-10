Top Teacher: Kelli Waldrop

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kelli Waldrop has always wanted to be a teacher.
As a child I had a classroom at my house, it was my playroom,” Waldrop said. “I thought that teachers were the heroes of the world. They prepare people for the life that we live.”
Waldrop teaches 5th grade at Carver Elementary School in Richmond Hill. She says these students can change the world.
“Even as 5th graders, even as 10-year-olds, they can change the world now. They don’t have to wait until they are grown up. Kids change the world all the time, and they can do that by being good citizens,” Waldrop said.
“Waldrop is a top teacher because everybody in our class just loves her. She’s so nice,” student Carson French said. “If we don’t understand something, she will take us to the back table and show us step-by-step until we get something right.”
“I hope they know that I am on their side, I am their cheerleader. If they had nobody else to come to, they can come to me. And maybe when they get a little bit older, they’ll remember something I said. maybe that will stick with them. and cause them to lead positive productive lives,” Waldrop said.
